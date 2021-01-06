TML Headlines & Highlights for 1-6-21

More sports are impacted by COVID-19, The Patriots are losing a long time executive, and the Celtics are playing tonight, we cover it all with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff on The Morning Line.

According to reports the Houston Texans are bringing in the Pats director of player personnel Nick Caserio as their next general manager.

Cleveland is getting ready for their first playoff appearance since 2002 and now will have to prepare and play without their head coach Kevin Stefanski because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Two others on the coaching staff and two players also tested positive.

The Browns had Tuesday off, and two players took to the streets for a little drag racing and ended up getting pulled over by police in Westlake, Ohio.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released their list of 15 finalists, with four players in their first year of eligibility.

For the first time since 1991 a wide receiver is the Heisman Trophy winner after DeVonta Smith of Alabama was named the winner last night.

The Boston Celtics wrap up their 4 game road trip tonight in Miami with a 7:30 tip time against the Heat – the pregame show starts at 7 here on 92.9 The Ticket.

Boston College goalie Spencer Knight logged is third shutout at the World Junior Championships and made 34saves last night as the United States beat Canada 2-0 to win the gold medal.

The Boston Bruins had practice yesterday, and according to friend of the program Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy expects the B’s to scrimmage tomorrow and Friday and have an off day Saturday.

The Boston Bruins will play in the MassMutual NHL East Division this season, because the league sold the naming rights to the divisions, for this year only.