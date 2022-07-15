Tom Brady Teases Return to New England Patriots

Two years ago, Tom Brady announced that he was taking his talents from the New England Patriots down south to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At first, we considered Tampa Bay as the Pats Nation of the South.

But after retiring from football earlier this year (for about 6 weeks, anyway) and writing a 6-page retirement speech on Instagram where all he talked about was the Bucs and Tampa Bay, New Englanders and Pats Nation were offended there was no mention of the first 20 years of his career here and pretty much shunned him.

Tom Brady just teased a return to the Patriots on his Instagram

Back in February, just days after his "retirement," word dropped that Brady would be starring in and producing his first Hollywood film, 80 for Brady, a football/road-tripped themed movie following four New England Patriots fans traveling to Super Bowl LI in 2017 to see TB12 play in the big one.

While the film has some massive A-list stars, including Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Rita Moreno, Brady reached out to some of his former Pats teammates to film some scenes. And after posting a picture from the set with Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola, Brady teased that there was "BREAKING NEWS" and hinted that he was returning to where it all started.

Julian Edelman joked that Brady has a massive ego

In what can be seen as a shot at Tom Brady having a massive ego (but truthfully is just one buddy being sarcastic about another buddy's desires), Julian Edelman posted video and pictures from behind the scenes on his own Instagram, mentioning that the "Guy already has 7 Super Bowls now he’s gunning for a star on the Hollywood walk of fame."

After retiring for a whopping 6 weeks just before the Super Bowl a handful of months ago, Brady announced that he'll indeed take the field once again this season, suiting up as the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Bucs for the third consecutive season.

But you have to think that before he legitimately calls it a career, he'll sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Pats, right? At this point, though, is this something Pats Nation even wants or cares about anymore?

If Tom Brady Came Back to New England, Maybe He Could Get His Old Boston Condo According to Real Estate Boston , Brady purchased the condo back in 2004 for $4,125,000 and sold it 4 years later for $5,285,000.