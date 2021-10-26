Tom Brady Has Gone Soft Down South: ‘I Never Want to Deal With That Ever Again’

As our once-iconic New England quarterback, Tom Brady never let weather conditions dampen his game. Regardless of extreme cold, pouring rain, or slippery snow, Brady still shined through and played at optimal levels for his team's win.

That may not be the case anymore.

As a guest appearance on ESPN’s alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning, the ex-Patriots quarterback shared a new opinion on New England weather: “... I always considered myself a cold-weather quarterback. Being down here, down in Tampa, I’m a warm-weather quarterback,” Brady said.

He even went as far as to admit that he has already looked over the schedule for the season to prepare himself for any cold weather he may run into. He shared with the broadcast that he is already checking the weather forecast for November to make sure there are no surprises.

Migrating down south has clearly softened the quarterback as far as weather goes. It will be interesting to see how he plays in any upcoming cold conditions since he used to dominate when chilly New England was his home turf. Must we not forget the Snow Bowl?

This is only Brady’s second year playing down south for Tampa, but apparently, his blood has already thinned out. “That’s just, I mean screw that. I never want to deal with that ever again,” Brady shared on the show.

