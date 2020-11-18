Truth or Throck – New England Patriots Multiple Choice

This week in Truth or Throck Tim Throckmorton has a bit of a wrinkle for us, and asks us which answer is correct for each of the three stories.

All of the stories involve the Patriots and their history from where they played, to what they were named, to what happened at one stadium.

Wayne, Greg, and Jeff take their shots at figuring out which of the multiple choice options for each question are correct.

There was only one of them where all three got it correct.

How will you do in the Truth or Throck Patriots Pop Quiz?