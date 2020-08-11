Tuesday’s Trip Around The Sports Headlines

Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff take your around the world of sports for all you need to know to start your day the right way.

We take a look at what has happened in the Power 5 college football conferences and what they have for meetings planned to discuss the coming season.

Major League Baseball may find a way to use a bubble set up for their playoffs like the NHL.

The Red Sox and Rays opened a 4 game series at Fenway Park last night and it was a 1 run game.

The New England Patriots are waiting on a physical, but they are likely going to sign a new, veteran running back.

The New York Rangers got a little luck last night, not with the puck, but with a ping pong ball, we explain.

And the MLS wraps up their bubble play in Orlando with the finals of the MLS Is Back Tournament.

Get all of those stories as we whip around the headlines and highlights for Tuesday August 11th, 2020.