Tuukka Rask Opts Out Of Remainder Of Playoffs

Boston Bruins goalkeeper Tuukka Rask has opted out of the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs just hours before the Bruins hit the ice for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinal matchup vs. the Carolina Hurricanes.

Rask released a statement through the organization Saturday morning which said "I want to be with my teammates competing, but at the moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family."

"I want to thank the Bruins and my teammates for their support and wish them success."

The Bruins face Carolina at noon with the series tied at one game apiece. Catch the action live on 92.9 The Ticket, with pregame beginning at 11:30 a.m.