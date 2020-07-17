University of Maine Postpones Fall Sports Season

The University of Maine announced Friday it would postpone all fall sports for the 2020 season.

This decision, which comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, affects football, field hockey, soccer and cross country.

"Division I athletics is part of the fabric of UMaine. We know fans throughout Black Bear Nation will remain supportive and understanding until the time comes when our student-athletes return to competition. Until then, our athletes and other students will be back on campus for the fall semester," reads a statement from the university.