TICKET TV: Washington Academy Raiders visit John Bapst Crusaders in Girls’ Varsity Basketball

The Washington Academy Raiders visit the John Bapst Crusaders in girls' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.

The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

[INSERT CODE HERE]

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

TUESDAY 02/11/25 6:30 PM BBALL – G - W.A. AT JOHN BAPST

WEDNESDAY 02/12/25 6:30 PM BBALL – B FOXCROFT AT OLD TOWN

*subject to change

Get our free mobile app

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season! Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening