Wednesday Morning Headlines and Highlights 9-30

We wrap up the month of September with your trip around the sports topics with Wayne, Greg and Jeff.

We roll through the events that caused two NFL teams to shut down their training and team facilities for the week, and what that might possibly mean for week four of the season.

There was a fundraising event held by members of the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, but they didn't follow all of the local rules and now people are trying to figure out what happened and the location of the event is on the hook for some major fines.

We rolled through the Major League Baseball playoff results from Tuesday and found out how those games played out and who is one step away from advancing to the American League Divisional Series.

We also found out one of the plans for the dissolution of minor league baseball franchises and what they could become in a new plan.

The NBA finals begin Wednesday, and the matchup for the WNBA finals was set Tuesday, we have details on those

We also touch on horse racing headlines with the Preakness Stakes looming this weekend, and we have some college football notes including an arrest, and one high school prospect who was ruled ineligible for his season in his new home state.

We go through all of those stories and much more as we get everything in one place for you to get all you need to know to start your sporting Wednesday on The Morning Line with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff.