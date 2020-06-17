Wednesday Morning June 17th, Headlines & Highlights

Get your day started the right way with The Morning Line and find out what is going on in the world of sports with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff.

We talk about the 100 page novella released by the NBA regarding the protocols and expectations for the restart of the league and the playoffs in Orlando.

Major League Baseball is changing the dates of their International Signing period we have those details, and Dr. Fauci has thoughts on how long an MLB season should go, if there ends up being a season.

The New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested in California yesterday after he allegedly t-boned a vehicle and then ran off according to a police report.

The Governor of Ohio is still unsure if the Hall of Fame game will have fans in the stands August 6th, but the NFL is certain where the 2021 Pro Bowl will be played January 31st.

The US Open tennis tournament was given the green light to return to Queens, New York, with some further details involved, but will hockey return to Canada?

The initial thought was Canada would not be home to one of the two hub cities for the playoffs because of the quarantine in place, but that could be changing, which could put hockey back in a Canadian city according to the Prime Minister.

And of course Jeff Hoak had the latest baseball scores from Korea.

