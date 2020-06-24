Wednesday’s Headlines & Highlights 6-24-20

Baseball is coming back, the FBI finished their investigation into a noose in a NASCAR garage and more are among the topics topping the sports headlines for this Wednesday.

All of the details to restart baseball have been signed off on, except for one particular team still has no place to play, we'll explain why one franchise was left out of the conversation, to this point anyway.

There were multiple professional athletes who tested positive for COVID-19, covering athletes from Major League Baseball, the NBA, and on the PGA tour.

One NBA player is choosing the health of his 6 year old son instead of joining his teammates in the restart of the season in Orlando, we have the reasons why.

The WNBA is nearing a deadline for players to make decisions, and the NFL Players Association told teams and players they should not be practicing together in private workouts, but one group is ignoring that advice and still getting their reps in, we tell you who.

And we update you on some college football notes including what the Patriot League plans for their teams this season, and why one coordinator in a Power 5 conference is being investigated.

The NHL has narrowed down their list of 10 potential cities for the hub locations for when they restart their season, it is down to a final 6, 3 in Canada and 3 in the USA.

We have all of those details and we update the latest scores from Japan, Taiwan, and Korea baseball leagues.

