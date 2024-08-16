Zach Eflin improves to 4-0 with Baltimore, pitches the Orioles past the Red Sox, 5-1

Zach Eflin pitched six impressive innings to improve to 4-0 since joining the Orioles, and Gunnar Henderson and Cedric Mullins homered in Baltimore’s 5-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

Eflin (9-7) has won all four starts since Baltimore acquired him from Tampa Bay before the trade deadline. He allowed a run and five hits, striking out a season-high eight without a walk.

“He pitches to both sides of the plate extremely well, and he's unbelievably prepared and (has a) great gameplan going in,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “When he executes, it's tough to hit.”

The Orioles pulled into a first-place tie with the idle New York Yankees atop the AL East. Boston is eight games behind.

Nick Pivetta (5-8) allowed three runs and three hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked one, but two of the hits he yielded were homers.

Henderson went deep for the second straight game and 31st time in 2024. His two-run shot in the fourth gave the Orioles a 2-1 lead. Mullins hit a solo homer in the fifth.

Wilyer Abreu homered in the fourth for Boston's lone run.

Ryan Mountcastle delivered a pinch-hit single in the sixth to drive in a run and make it 4-1.

Gregory Soto allowed two of his three batters to reach in the seventh in relief of Eflin, but Burch Smith came on and escaped the jam with a double play grounder.

Colton Cowser hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Boston reliever Chase Shugart made his big league debut, allowing a run and three hits in 2 2/3 innings.

“Pounded the strike zone with good stuff. Wasn't afraid,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “Nobody can take that away from him. He's a big leaguer. Whatever happens in the future, it happens.”

Although the Orioles and Yankees have come back to earth of late, Boston has a lot of ground to make up in the standings. The Red Sox have dropped six of eight and trail Kansas City by 2 1/2 games for the American League’s final wild card.

Baltimore is 6-1 against the Red Sox this year and 27-13 vs. the AL East.

ROSTER MOVES

Boston sent INF Jamie Westbrook outright to Triple-A Worcester. ... The Orioles recalled INF Livan Soto from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned INF Coby Mayo to Norfolk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: DH Masataka Yoshida was hit around the back of his right shoulder by Gregory Soto’s first pitch in the seventh. He remained in the game.

Orioles: OF Anthony Santander appeared to foul a pitch off his right leg in the seventh. He too stayed in.

UP NEXT

Corbin Burnes (12-4, 2.71 ERA) takes the mound for the Orioles on Friday night. Cooper Criswell (4-4, 4.02 ERA) is the likely starter for Boston.