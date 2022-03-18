2022 Maine Lobster Bowl East Roster Announced

The 2022 East-West Lobster Bowl rosters were announced on Friday, March 18th. The 2022 Lobster Bowl will take place on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Don Roux Field at Lewiston High School. Tickets are $10.00 with all proceeds going to the Shriner's Hospitals.

The East will be coached by Dan White from Foxcroft Academy

East Football Roster

Bangor - Max Clark

Belfast - Drew Abelon

Brewer - Caleb Seymour

Brunswick - Weston Cooper

Bucksport - Josh Miller and Tyler Hallett

Camden Hills - Hunter Norton

Cony - Ashton Dennett and Casey Mills

Cheverus - Marshall Fowler

Dexter - Gage Sinclair

Edward Little - Gavin Lepage

Falmouth/Greely - Teddy Hanley

Foxcroft Academy - Austin Seavy, Anthony Smith and Jesse Drury

Hermon - Chris Gage

Houlton - Caleb Solomon

John Bapst - Kyle Long

Lawrence - Nathan Grard

Madison - Jackson Theriault

Lewiston - Donovan Jackson

Mattanawcook - Jackson Sutherland

MCI - Bryce Bussell

MDI - Andre Lozano

Medomak Valley - Levi Ward

Messalonskee - Brayden Perkins and Brady Doucette

Mount Blue - Haisen Foster and Sam Valleau

Mount View - Sam Valleau

Nokomis - Ryan McAfeee

Oceanside - Jacob Carroll

Old Town - Chester Turner

Orono - Joe Roberston

Oxford Hills - Isaiha Quefiero, Trevor Danfort, and John Hatcher

Skowhegan - Marcus Hampton

Stearns - Elliot Shearer and Alex Jacobs

Waterville - Liam Von Oesen

Windham - Will Leadbetter, Nick Garrison, and Satate Chork

Winslow - Evan Bourget

East Cheer Roster

Brewer - Emma Higgins and Jordyn Eastman

Bucksport - Molly Wilson

Edward Little - Bailey Lee-Frangoulis

Hermon - Madison Despault

Houlton - Amanda Thorne

John Bapst - Emma Clark and Katie Vigue

Lawrence - Caitlyn Mayo and Kaylee Marks

Madison - Chloe Kay, Jocilynn Meader and Kylie Harrington

Nokomis - Melanie Hughes

Old Town - Brieghanna Haverlock

Skowhegan - Danielle Bradbury and Jasmyne Beaulieu

