2022 Maine Lobster Bowl East Roster Announced
The 2022 East-West Lobster Bowl rosters were announced on Friday, March 18th. The 2022 Lobster Bowl will take place on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Don Roux Field at Lewiston High School. Tickets are $10.00 with all proceeds going to the Shriner's Hospitals.
The East will be coached by Dan White from Foxcroft Academy
East Football Roster
- Bangor - Max Clark
- Belfast - Drew Abelon
- Brewer - Caleb Seymour
- Brunswick - Weston Cooper
- Bucksport - Josh Miller and Tyler Hallett
- Camden Hills - Hunter Norton
- Cony - Ashton Dennett and Casey Mills
- Cheverus - Marshall Fowler
- Dexter - Gage Sinclair
- Edward Little - Gavin Lepage
- Falmouth/Greely - Teddy Hanley
- Foxcroft Academy - Austin Seavy, Anthony Smith and Jesse Drury
- Hermon - Chris Gage
- Houlton - Caleb Solomon
- John Bapst - Kyle Long
- Lawrence - Nathan Grard
- Madison - Jackson Theriault
- Lewiston - Donovan Jackson
- Mattanawcook - Jackson Sutherland
- MCI - Bryce Bussell
- MDI - Andre Lozano
- Medomak Valley - Levi Ward
- Messalonskee - Brayden Perkins and Brady Doucette
- Mount Blue - Haisen Foster and Sam Valleau
- Mount View - Sam Valleau
- Nokomis - Ryan McAfeee
- Oceanside - Jacob Carroll
- Old Town - Chester Turner
- Orono - Joe Roberston
- Oxford Hills - Isaiha Quefiero, Trevor Danfort, and John Hatcher
- Skowhegan - Marcus Hampton
- Stearns - Elliot Shearer and Alex Jacobs
- Waterville - Liam Von Oesen
- Windham - Will Leadbetter, Nick Garrison, and Satate Chork
- Winslow - Evan Bourget
East Cheer Roster
- Brewer - Emma Higgins and Jordyn Eastman
- Bucksport - Molly Wilson
- Edward Little - Bailey Lee-Frangoulis
- Hermon - Madison Despault
- Houlton - Amanda Thorne
- John Bapst - Emma Clark and Katie Vigue
- Lawrence - Caitlyn Mayo and Kaylee Marks
- Madison - Chloe Kay, Jocilynn Meader and Kylie Harrington
- Nokomis - Melanie Hughes
- Old Town - Brieghanna Haverlock
- Skowhegan - Danielle Bradbury and Jasmyne Beaulieu
