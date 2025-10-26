Maine High School Football Playoffs
With the regular season concluding after Week 8 for all but Class A High School Teams, here are the Maine High School Football Playoff Brackets.
Best of Luck to all the Teams and congratulations on a great Regular Season.
Class B North
Quarterfinals
- #1 Cony - Bye
- #2 Fryeburg Academy - Bye
- #3 Lawrence vs. #6 Mt. Blue
- #4 Messalonskee vs. #5 Skowhegan
Semifinals
- #1 Cony vs. Winner #4 Messalonskee vs. #5 Skowhega
- #2 Fryeburg Academy vs. Winner #3 Lawrence vs. #6 Mt. Blue
Class B South
Quarterfinals
- #1 Westbrook - Bye
- #2 Kennebunk - Bye
- #3 Falmouth vs. #6 Gorham
- #4 Marshwood vs. #5 Cheverus
Semifinals
- #1 Westbrook vs. Winner #t4 Marshwood vs. #5 Cheverus
- #2 Kennebunk vs. Winner #3 Falmouth vs. #6 Gorham
Class C
Prelim
- #1 Greely - Bye
- #2 Leavitt - Bye
- #3 Hermon - Bye
- #4 Gardiner - Bye
- #5 Wells - Bye
- #6 Nokomis - Bye
- #7 Foxcroft Academy vs. #10 York
- #8 Medomak Valley vs. #9 Old Town
Quarterfinals
- #1 Greely vs. Winner #8 Medomak Valley vs. #9 Old Town
- #2 Leavitt vs. Winner #7 Foxcroft Academy vs. #10 York
- #3 Hermon vs. #6 Nokomis
- #4 Gardiner vs. #5 Wells
Class D North
Quarterfinals
- #1 John Bapst - Bye
- #2 Winslow - Bye
- #3 Madison vs. #6 MCI
- #4 Mattanawcook Acadmy vs. #5 Maranacook
Semifinals
- #1 John Bapst vs. Winner #4 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #5 Maranacook
- #2 Winslow vs. Winner #3 Madiosn vs. #6 MCI
Class D South
Quarterfinals
- #1 Winthrop - Bye
- #2 Dirigo - Bye
- #3 Poland vs. #6 Morse
- #4 Oak Hill vs. #5 Freeport
Semifinals
- #1 Winthrop vs. Winner #4 Oak Hill vs. #5 Freeport
- #2 Dirigo vs. Winner #3 Poland vs. #6 Morse
8-Man Large School North
Semifinals
- #1 Camden Hills vs. #4 Waterville
- #2 MDI vs. #3 Houlton
8-Man Large School South
Semifinals
- #1 Spruce Mountain vs. #4 Lake Region
- #2 Mt. Ararat vs. #3 Yarmouth
8-Man Small School North
Semifinals
- #1 Stearns vs. #4 Bucksport
- #2 Orono vs. #3 Dexter
8-Man Small School South
Semifinals
- #1 Old Orchard Beach vs. #4 Boothbay
- #2 Telstar vs. #3 Sacopee Valley
Get our free mobile app