Maine High School Football Playoffs

Maine High School Football Playoffs

Photo Chris Popper

With the regular season concluding after Week 8 for all but Class A High School Teams, here are the Maine High School Football Playoff Brackets.

Best of Luck to all the Teams and congratulations on a great Regular Season.

Class B North

Quarterfinals

  • #1 Cony - Bye
  • #2 Fryeburg Academy - Bye
  • #3 Lawrence vs. #6 Mt. Blue
  • #4 Messalonskee vs. #5 Skowhegan

Semifinals

  • #1 Cony vs. Winner #4 Messalonskee vs. #5 Skowhega
  • #2 Fryeburg Academy vs. Winner #3 Lawrence vs. #6 Mt. Blue

Class B South

Quarterfinals

  • #1 Westbrook - Bye
  • #2 Kennebunk - Bye
  • #3 Falmouth vs. #6 Gorham
  • #4 Marshwood vs. #5 Cheverus

Semifinals

  • #1 Westbrook vs. Winner #t4 Marshwood vs. #5 Cheverus
  • #2 Kennebunk vs. Winner #3 Falmouth vs. #6 Gorham

Class C

Prelim

  • #1 Greely - Bye
  • #2 Leavitt - Bye
  • #3 Hermon - Bye
  • #4 Gardiner - Bye
  • #5 Wells - Bye
  • #6 Nokomis - Bye
  • #7 Foxcroft Academy vs. #10 York
  • #8 Medomak Valley vs. #9 Old Town

Quarterfinals

  • #1 Greely vs. Winner #8 Medomak Valley vs. #9 Old Town
  • #2 Leavitt vs. Winner #7 Foxcroft Academy vs. #10 York
  • #3 Hermon vs. #6 Nokomis
  • #4 Gardiner vs. #5 Wells

Class D North

Quarterfinals

  • #1 John Bapst - Bye
  • #2 Winslow - Bye
  • #3 Madison vs. #6 MCI
  • #4 Mattanawcook Acadmy vs. #5 Maranacook

Semifinals

  • #1 John Bapst vs. Winner #4 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #5 Maranacook
  • #2 Winslow vs. Winner #3 Madiosn vs. #6 MCI

Class D South

Quarterfinals

  • #1 Winthrop - Bye
  • #2 Dirigo - Bye
  • #3 Poland vs. #6 Morse
  • #4 Oak Hill vs.  #5 Freeport

Semifinals

  • #1 Winthrop vs. Winner #4 Oak Hill vs. #5 Freeport
  • #2 Dirigo vs. Winner #3 Poland vs. #6 Morse

8-Man Large School North

Semifinals

  • #1 Camden Hills vs. #4 Waterville
  • #2 MDI vs. #3 Houlton

8-Man Large School South

Semifinals

  • #1 Spruce Mountain vs. #4 Lake Region
  • #2 Mt. Ararat vs. #3 Yarmouth

8-Man Small School North

Semifinals

  • #1 Stearns vs. #4 Bucksport
  • #2 Orono vs. #3 Dexter

8-Man Small School South

Semifinals

  • #1 Old Orchard Beach vs. #4 Boothbay
  • #2 Telstar vs. #3 Sacopee Valley
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app
Categories: High School Football, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket