With the regular season concluding after Week 8 for all but Class A High School Teams, here are the Maine High School Football Playoff Brackets.

Best of Luck to all the Teams and congratulations on a great Regular Season.

Class B North

Quarterfinals

#1 Cony - Bye

#2 Fryeburg Academy - Bye

#3 Lawrence vs. #6 Mt. Blue

#4 Messalonskee vs. #5 Skowhegan

Semifinals

#1 Cony vs. Winner #4 Messalonskee vs. #5 Skowhega

#2 Fryeburg Academy vs. Winner #3 Lawrence vs. #6 Mt. Blue

Class B South

Quarterfinals

#1 Westbrook - Bye

#2 Kennebunk - Bye

#3 Falmouth vs. #6 Gorham

#4 Marshwood vs. #5 Cheverus

Semifinals

#1 Westbrook vs. Winner #t4 Marshwood vs. #5 Cheverus

#2 Kennebunk vs. Winner #3 Falmouth vs. #6 Gorham

Class C

Prelim

#1 Greely - Bye

#2 Leavitt - Bye

#3 Hermon - Bye

#4 Gardiner - Bye

#5 Wells - Bye

#6 Nokomis - Bye

#7 Foxcroft Academy vs. #10 York

#8 Medomak Valley vs. #9 Old Town

Quarterfinals

#1 Greely vs. Winner #8 Medomak Valley vs. #9 Old Town

#2 Leavitt vs. Winner #7 Foxcroft Academy vs. #10 York

#3 Hermon vs. #6 Nokomis

#4 Gardiner vs. #5 Wells

Class D North

Quarterfinals

#1 John Bapst - Bye

#2 Winslow - Bye

#3 Madison vs. #6 MCI

#4 Mattanawcook Acadmy vs. #5 Maranacook

Semifinals

#1 John Bapst vs. Winner #4 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #5 Maranacook

#2 Winslow vs. Winner #3 Madiosn vs. #6 MCI

Class D South

Quarterfinals

#1 Winthrop - Bye

#2 Dirigo - Bye

#3 Poland vs. #6 Morse

#4 Oak Hill vs. #5 Freeport

Semifinals

#1 Winthrop vs. Winner #4 Oak Hill vs. #5 Freeport

#2 Dirigo vs. Winner #3 Poland vs. #6 Morse

8-Man Large School North

Semifinals

#1 Camden Hills vs. #4 Waterville

#2 MDI vs. #3 Houlton

8-Man Large School South

Semifinals

#1 Spruce Mountain vs. #4 Lake Region

#2 Mt. Ararat vs. #3 Yarmouth

8-Man Small School North

Semifinals

#1 Stearns vs. #4 Bucksport

#2 Orono vs. #3 Dexter

8-Man Small School South

Semifinals

#1 Old Orchard Beach vs. #4 Boothbay

#2 Telstar vs. #3 Sacopee Valley