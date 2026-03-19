The 2026 East-West Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Rosters were announced on Thursday, March 19. The game will take place on July 18, 2026, at Lewiston High School.

Each participant must raise at least $500 to participate in the game. Proceeds from the game benefit Shriners Children's in Boston and Springfield. Donations may be made HERE, effective March 29.

The East team, coached by Dan O'Connell from John Bapst High School, includes 44 players and 26 cheerleaders from across the state.

East Football Team Roster

Seth Bowden, RB/WR/SLOT, Nokomis

Kyle Johnson, RB/LB, Bangor

Zac Cota, LB, Bangor

Matt O'Connell, OL, Bangor

Trey Tennett, WR/DB, Bangor

Luke Littlefield, QB/FB/LB, Belfast

Morgan Judkins, LB, Brewer

Caleb Connor, OL/MLB, Brunswick

Dawson Sukeforth, DB/WR, Bucksport

Justin Batty, DB/TE, Camden Hills

Parker Morin, QB, Cony

Ethan Demmons, WR/DB, Cony

Ben Hanke, WR, Cony

Bohdy King Jones, OL, Cony

Joey Foley, RB/LB/DB, Deering

Bryce Cooper, WR/DB, Dexter

Dawson Breton, RB/LB/TE, Edward Little

Ripley Strout, RB/WR/DB, Ellsworth

Lucas Sands, INJURED, Foxcroft Academy

Finn Holmes, LB/RB, Foxcroft Academy

Aiden Bryant, DE/G, Foxcroft Academy

Gavin Monyok, QB, Hampden Academy

Justin Largay, ILB, Hermon

Jacob Murzyn, OL/DL, Hermon

Aiden Quellette, DB, John Bapst

Zach Gaudette, OL/LB, John Bapst

Leighton Bradford, WR/DB, Lawrence

Christian Rosario, DB/SLOT, Lewiston

Jayden Horton, RB/S, Madison

Andrew Vanadestine, OL, Mattanawcook Academy

Jaxson Foster, WR/OLB, MCI

Logan Vigue, TE, Medomak

Owen Dostie, WR/DB, Medomak

Tatum Doucette, QB, Messalonskee

Joe Hayden, OL, Mt. Blue

Maddox McMahon, OL/DL, Oceanside

Josh Wolfertz, OL/DL, Old Town

Cameron Pulkkinen, WR/DE, Oxford Hills

Colin Haigh, T/DE, Portland

Alex Mckusick, WR/DB, Portland

Ayden Mulcahey, RB/LB, Skowhegan

Lucas Pelkey, RB/LB/DB, Stearns

Hayden Melvin, RB/OL/DL, Washington Academy

Xander Kornsey, OL/DL, Waterville

Mason Arbour, DB/TE, Windham

Liem Fortin, RB/LB, Winslow

East Cheerleading Team Roster

Alana Preston, Bangor High School

Adeline Ford, Belfast Area High School

Breanne White, Brewer High School

Kassidy Perry, Brunswick High School

Sophie Jackson, Bucksport High School

Abagail Trafton, Dexter Regional High School

Ava Ciriello, Edward Little High School

Lily Alley, Ellsworth High School

Lydia Powers, Hampden Academy

Mackenzie Gallant, Hermon High School

Aubrey Swallow, Houlton High School

Brighton Chung, John Bapst Memorial High School

Ramona McDonald, Lawrence High School

Dakota Sheets, Lawrence High School

Caleigh Chase, Maine Central Institute

Alexandria Curtis, Mattanawcook Academy

Jailyn Dill, Mattanawcook Academy

Heaven Luce, Medomak Valley High School

Avery Oliver, Mt Blue High School

Maddison Peirce, Nokomis Regional High School

Julia Hill, Old Town High School

Evey Hall, Oxford Hills High School

Cali Young, Waterville/Messalonskee

Gwendolyn Howard, Windham High School

Lexi Reynolds, Winslow High School

Madisyn Pendexter, Winslow High School

The West team, coached by Joel Stoneton from Winthrop High School, includes 45 players and 24 cheerleaders.

West Football Team Roster

Julius Searles, WR, Biddeford

Colby McCormack, LB, Bonny Eagle

Caden Cooper, DB, Bonny Eagle

Colin Moran, QB, Bonny Eagle

Griffin Yereance, DL, Boothbay

Nick Eremita, OLB, Cape Elizabeth

Rocco Deschambault, OL, Cheverus

Gio Patterson, OL, Dirigo

Tres Walker, QB, Falmouth

Caleb Antl, DL, Freeport

Jason Deering, OL, Gardiner

Brody Tracy, LB, Gray-New Gloucester

Garrett Poulin, DB, Gorham

Sean Justice, DL, Greely

Benjamin Kyles, WR, Greely

Austin West, RB, Kennebunk

Jaiden Meehan, WR, Lake Region

Mason Henderson, WR, Leavitt

Reid Langlois, OL, Leavitt

RJ Larette, OL, Lisbon

Brady Isabelle, DB, Marshwood

Jackson Normand, OLB, Massabesic

Wesley Baltrus, OL, Mountain Valley

Aidrian Reyes, DL, Mt. Ararat

Sean Leach, OL, Noble

P.J. Smith, DB, Oak Hill

Wesley Gallant, RB, OOB

Damon Martin, DB, Poland

Maxwell Tripp, OLB, Sacopee Valley

Brady Boissonneault, TE, Sanford

Logan Pearson, DB, Scarborough

Alex Horton, WR, South Portland

Kai Turner, TE, South Portland

Josh Cyr, DL, South Portland

Austin Armandi, OLB, Spruce Mountain

Connor Ayoob, RB, Thornton Academy

ColinThompson, OL, Thornton Academy

Dominic Hussey, DL, Thornton Academy

Will Martinez, OL, Wells

Dimitri Lubin, DB, Westbrook

Giovanni Staples, DB, Westbrook

Ben Porter, DB, Winthrop

Isaiah Trott, DL, Winthrop

Adam Pelotte, WR, Yarmouth

Daniel Rioux, DL, York

West Cheerleading Team Roster

Maddie Andreasen, Boothbay Region High School

Alyssa Meikle, Gardiner Area High School

Aubrey Daigle, Gardiner Area High School

Sadie Jane Brown, Gorham High School

Hailey Meads, Kennebunk High School

Evelyn Boonstra, Kennebunk High School

Adalynn Peterson, Lake Region High School

Reese Kulow, Lisbon High School

Brady Knight, Lisbon High School

Vanessa McCurry, Massabesic High School

Idella Spaulding, Mount View High School

Anna Booth, Morse High School

Mackenzie Gould, Noble High School

Kayla Gould, Noble High School

Kennedy Minich, Oak Hill High School

Aryanna Carlson, Oak Hill High School

Meghan Webster, Poland Regional High School

Harlow Noble, Sanford High School

Aoife Meehan, Scarborough High School

Lorelai Noonan, Scarborough High School

Mckenna Brown, South Portland High School

Hailey Dunbar, South Portland High School

Addyson Purcell, Thornton Academy

Mya Case, Thornton Academy

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