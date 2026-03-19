2026 East-West Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Rosters Announced
The 2026 East-West Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Rosters were announced on Thursday, March 19. The game will take place on July 18, 2026, at Lewiston High School.
Each participant must raise at least $500 to participate in the game. Proceeds from the game benefit Shriners Children's in Boston and Springfield. Donations may be made HERE, effective March 29.
The East team, coached by Dan O'Connell from John Bapst High School, includes 44 players and 26 cheerleaders from across the state.
East Football Team Roster
- Seth Bowden, RB/WR/SLOT, Nokomis
- Kyle Johnson, RB/LB, Bangor
- Zac Cota, LB, Bangor
- Matt O'Connell, OL, Bangor
- Trey Tennett, WR/DB, Bangor
- Luke Littlefield, QB/FB/LB, Belfast
- Morgan Judkins, LB, Brewer
- Caleb Connor, OL/MLB, Brunswick
- Dawson Sukeforth, DB/WR, Bucksport
- Justin Batty, DB/TE, Camden Hills
- Parker Morin, QB, Cony
- Ethan Demmons, WR/DB, Cony
- Ben Hanke, WR, Cony
- Bohdy King Jones, OL, Cony
- Joey Foley, RB/LB/DB, Deering
- Bryce Cooper, WR/DB, Dexter
- Dawson Breton, RB/LB/TE, Edward Little
- Ripley Strout, RB/WR/DB, Ellsworth
- Lucas Sands, INJURED, Foxcroft Academy
- Finn Holmes, LB/RB, Foxcroft Academy
- Aiden Bryant, DE/G, Foxcroft Academy
- Gavin Monyok, QB, Hampden Academy
- Justin Largay, ILB, Hermon
- Jacob Murzyn, OL/DL, Hermon
- Aiden Quellette, DB, John Bapst
- Zach Gaudette, OL/LB, John Bapst
- Leighton Bradford, WR/DB, Lawrence
- Christian Rosario, DB/SLOT, Lewiston
- Jayden Horton, RB/S, Madison
- Andrew Vanadestine, OL, Mattanawcook Academy
- Jaxson Foster, WR/OLB, MCI
- Logan Vigue, TE, Medomak
- Owen Dostie, WR/DB, Medomak
- Tatum Doucette, QB, Messalonskee
- Joe Hayden, OL, Mt. Blue
- Maddox McMahon, OL/DL, Oceanside
- Josh Wolfertz, OL/DL, Old Town
- Cameron Pulkkinen, WR/DE, Oxford Hills
- Colin Haigh, T/DE, Portland
- Alex Mckusick, WR/DB, Portland
- Ayden Mulcahey, RB/LB, Skowhegan
- Lucas Pelkey, RB/LB/DB, Stearns
- Hayden Melvin, RB/OL/DL, Washington Academy
- Xander Kornsey, OL/DL, Waterville
- Mason Arbour, DB/TE, Windham
- Liem Fortin, RB/LB, Winslow
East Cheerleading Team Roster
- Alana Preston, Bangor High School
- Adeline Ford, Belfast Area High School
- Breanne White, Brewer High School
- Kassidy Perry, Brunswick High School
- Sophie Jackson, Bucksport High School
- Abagail Trafton, Dexter Regional High School
- Ava Ciriello, Edward Little High School
- Lily Alley, Ellsworth High School
- Lydia Powers, Hampden Academy
- Mackenzie Gallant, Hermon High School
- Aubrey Swallow, Houlton High School
- Brighton Chung, John Bapst Memorial High School
- Ramona McDonald, Lawrence High School
- Dakota Sheets, Lawrence High School
- Caleigh Chase, Maine Central Institute
- Alexandria Curtis, Mattanawcook Academy
- Jailyn Dill, Mattanawcook Academy
- Heaven Luce, Medomak Valley High School
- Avery Oliver, Mt Blue High School
- Maddison Peirce, Nokomis Regional High School
- Julia Hill, Old Town High School
- Evey Hall, Oxford Hills High School
- Cali Young, Waterville/Messalonskee
- Gwendolyn Howard, Windham High School
- Lexi Reynolds, Winslow High School
- Madisyn Pendexter, Winslow High School
The West team, coached by Joel Stoneton from Winthrop High School, includes 45 players and 24 cheerleaders.
West Football Team Roster
- Julius Searles, WR, Biddeford
- Colby McCormack, LB, Bonny Eagle
- Caden Cooper, DB, Bonny Eagle
- Colin Moran, QB, Bonny Eagle
- Griffin Yereance, DL, Boothbay
- Nick Eremita, OLB, Cape Elizabeth
- Rocco Deschambault, OL, Cheverus
- Gio Patterson, OL, Dirigo
- Tres Walker, QB, Falmouth
- Caleb Antl, DL, Freeport
- Jason Deering, OL, Gardiner
- Brody Tracy, LB, Gray-New Gloucester
- Garrett Poulin, DB, Gorham
- Sean Justice, DL, Greely
- Benjamin Kyles, WR, Greely
- Austin West, RB, Kennebunk
- Jaiden Meehan, WR, Lake Region
- Mason Henderson, WR, Leavitt
- Reid Langlois, OL, Leavitt
- RJ Larette, OL, Lisbon
- Brady Isabelle, DB, Marshwood
- Jackson Normand, OLB, Massabesic
- Wesley Baltrus, OL, Mountain Valley
- Aidrian Reyes, DL, Mt. Ararat
- Sean Leach, OL, Noble
- P.J. Smith, DB, Oak Hill
- Wesley Gallant, RB, OOB
- Damon Martin, DB, Poland
- Maxwell Tripp, OLB, Sacopee Valley
- Brady Boissonneault, TE, Sanford
- Logan Pearson, DB, Scarborough
- Alex Horton, WR, South Portland
- Kai Turner, TE, South Portland
- Josh Cyr, DL, South Portland
- Austin Armandi, OLB, Spruce Mountain
- Connor Ayoob, RB, Thornton Academy
- ColinThompson, OL, Thornton Academy
- Dominic Hussey, DL, Thornton Academy
- Will Martinez, OL, Wells
- Dimitri Lubin, DB, Westbrook
- Giovanni Staples, DB, Westbrook
- Ben Porter, DB, Winthrop
- Isaiah Trott, DL, Winthrop
- Adam Pelotte, WR, Yarmouth
- Daniel Rioux, DL, York
West Cheerleading Team Roster
- Maddie Andreasen, Boothbay Region High School
- Alyssa Meikle, Gardiner Area High School
- Aubrey Daigle, Gardiner Area High School
- Sadie Jane Brown, Gorham High School
- Hailey Meads, Kennebunk High School
- Evelyn Boonstra, Kennebunk High School
- Adalynn Peterson, Lake Region High School
- Reese Kulow, Lisbon High School
- Brady Knight, Lisbon High School
- Vanessa McCurry, Massabesic High School
- Idella Spaulding, Mount View High School
- Anna Booth, Morse High School
- Mackenzie Gould, Noble High School
- Kayla Gould, Noble High School
- Kennedy Minich, Oak Hill High School
- Aryanna Carlson, Oak Hill High School
- Meghan Webster, Poland Regional High School
- Harlow Noble, Sanford High School
- Aoife Meehan, Scarborough High School
- Lorelai Noonan, Scarborough High School
- Mckenna Brown, South Portland High School
- Hailey Dunbar, South Portland High School
- Addyson Purcell, Thornton Academy
- Mya Case, Thornton Academy
Get our free mobile app
2026 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2026. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge