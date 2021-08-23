37 Games To Go For The Red Sox, Where Are They?

Through 125 games Boston has 70 wins and 55 losses and they are tied for the final wild card spot in the American League.

If that scenario was presented to you February first, most Sox fans would be looking forward to the stretch drive of the season.

But after getting off to a great start and leading the AL East for most of the year, why does it feel like being in this spot is a let down?

We talked about that with the host of the Locked_On Red Sox podcast Lauren Campbell.

We also touched on a number of other topics like the pitching rotation if this were the start of the playoffs how would you line up the 5 starters, and what changes should be made to the lineup?

We also snuck in a little Patriots talk too.

You can listen to our conversation again here.