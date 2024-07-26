Poll: How do we feel about the Pats with camp underway?

It was an interesting off-season for the New England Patriots, as it was bound to be seeing as it was the first led by someone other than Bill Belichick since the 20th century.

Jerod Mayo is building a culture of open communication and player empowerment. A sharp turn from the Belichickian Era.

Eliot Wolf spent much of the off-season "burning cash," but doing so on talent that was already in the building and in need of new contracts.

Of course, the biggest piece of it all was the drafting of Drake Maye with the third overall pick in April, but it sounds like if things go according to plan, Maye will be put on ice for a while as the Pats take the "redshirt" approach with their most valuable asset.

The projections are not kind to the Patriots. Oddsmakers are giving New England the worst odds of making the playoffs this season. FanDuel has the Pats at +920 to make the playoffs and -2000 to miss. That equates to a 9.8% chance.

ESPNBet lists the Pats as the favorite for the No. 1 pick at +375, followed by Carolina (+550), Denver (+600) and Tennessee (+800).

Finally, according to PFF's projections, the Pats are projected for 6.4 wins in 2024 - the lowest number in the NFL, while FanDuel still lists the team at 4.5 wins for the over/under, again, the lowest mark among 32 teams.

It's tough to be too optimistic about New England's chances this year, but frankly that's not what this season is about. It's about building a foundation for future success. It's about getting the pieces in place and Maye ready to be the QB1 in 2025 and beyond.

Wins and losses won't measure the Patriots' success in 2024, but that might not be what every fan wants to hear.

How are you feeling now that camp has commenced?