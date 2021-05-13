5 Games Into MLS Season How Do The Revs Look?

A lot of attention is on the great start for the Boston Red Sox, but the New England Revolution are off to an unusually hot start to the MLS Season.

Jeff Lemieux who hosts the Far Post Podcast and is the Senior Staff Writer and Editor for the New England Revolution on their website joined The Morning Line to discuss how New England has 2 wins and 2 draws in their first 5 matches of the MLS season and sit tied for the most points in the Eastern Conference.

So what does that mean, and how did the Revs get to that point?

We talk about that and the upcoming match against the Columbus Crew after last night's 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union.

You can listen to it all again here.

Getty Images