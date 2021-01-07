9 Games In Are The C’s Ahead Of Expectations?

Jack Noonan of SB Nation's Celtics Blog joined The Morning Line to look at the start to Boston's 2020-21 season, and the last second win against Miami.

Noonan thinks Jalen Brown may have taken the biggest step forward so far this season, or maybe it is just the expectations laid on Jayson Tatum are so high.

And of course we had to talk about the put back game winner from the rookie Payton Pritchard, he's making a name for himself, and making winning plays in his first 9 games, what does the future look like for the Celtics number 11?