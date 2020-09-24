A Early Look at the Patriots – Raiders Matchup on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) look to start their season 3-0 when they come to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots (1-1)

OPENING LINE - Patriots by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Raiders 2-0; Patriots 1-1

SERIES RECORD - Patriots lead 19-15-1

LAST MEETING - Patriots beat Raiders 33-8 on Nov. 19, 2017, in Mexico City

LAST WEEK - Raiders beat Saints 34-24; Patriots lost to Seahawks 35-30

AP PRO32 RANKING - Raiders No. 12; Patriots No. 8

RAIDERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (15), PASS (15).

RAIDERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (16T), PASS (29).

PATRIOTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (8), RUSH (9T), PASS (8).

PATRIOTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (11T), RUSH (16T), PASS (11).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -