A Surprising And Entertaining First 3 Months For The Sox

Raise your hand if you knew in March the Red Sox would enter the week leading up to the Fourth of July sitting in first place in the AL East, with four players as finalists for the AL All-Star team, and coming off a sweep of the Yankees at Fenway with a perfect 6-0 record against New York to this point in the season.

Seeing no hands raised, we talked about what is going right for the Red Sox and if they need to make any changes heading to the trade deadline with Matt Collins from Over The Monster.

What is going right, but are there things Boston has to do to improve as the trade deadline approaches?

And can you talk about the success of this team without mentioning Bogaerts, Martinez, Devers, and Verdugo? Maybe, but you would be hard pressed to do it without singling out the impact of the manager Alex Cora.

You can listen back to our full conversation again here.