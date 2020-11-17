A Tour of Boston Sports Headlines

Jim Fenton of the Brockton Enterprise has been covering Boston sports for 39 years, and we checked in with him in his final two weeks before retirement.

We touched on the Celtics and the chances the Green make a deal before the NBA draft and what happens with the C's now that Chris Paul, Jrue Holiday, Robert Covington and more have been traded. Will Gordon Hayward stay with the C's? Will he be dealt to Indiana?

We cover all of those topics and more with Jim.

We also talked about the New England Patriots and where they stand right now and how nothing is certain other than the uncertainty around the team.

And we got a little fashion opinion from Jim about the new Bruins jerseys that were released.

Since Jim is retiring we looked back at some of the highlights of his career and how the Boston sports media landscape is different now compared to when he started working nearly 4 decades ago.

Catch it all again by listening here.