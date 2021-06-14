Aberration or Reality? What To Make Of Sox Pitching

The Red Sox and Blue Jays split their first two games of this four game series at Fenway and then Toronto erupted for a huge win Sunday in game 3.

The Jays had 18 runs on 20 hits, 8 of those hits were home runs, which is the most allowed by Boston pitchers in one game in franchise history.

In the three games so far Toronto has scored 30 runs on 46 hits, with 14 home runs.

Jake Devereaux of Over The Monster says there have to be concerns about the recent stretch of Red Sox starting pitching issues.

But the question remains, is this an aberration for this year, or the pitchers returning to their statistical mean?

We talk about that and more (like how would Jake pitch to Vladimir Guerrero Junior when he comes to the plate) in our Red Sox Monday conversation.

