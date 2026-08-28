Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green are leaving Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken with a difficult position on who will get the third quarterback spot on the 53-man roster.

Gabriel threw three touchdown passes and Green directed a 98-yard touchdown drive to help the Browns beat the New England Patriots 37-13 on Thursday night in the final preseason game for both teams.

With Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders getting the night off — along with the other starters on both teams — Gabriel and Green got extended looks. Gabriel got the start and played the first half while Green saw the second-half snaps.

“I thought they both did some really good things,” Monken said. “Dylan really within himself, and then Taylen was going to have some splash plays and some plays where you get him on the perimeter and use athleticism as you keep working to refine his passing. It was fun to watch him play, but just like every position, we’re going to have to cut it down.”

Gabriel, in his second year after being a third-round pick in the 2025 draft, completed 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and a 157.9 passer rating as he led the Browns (1-2) to points on the first five drives.

Green showed off his dual-threat ability during his four possessions. He was 5 of 7 passing for 27 yards along with eight rushing attempts for 66 yards.

All teams have to cut down to their 53-man rosters by 6 p.m. EDT on Sunday. Gabriel provides the Browns with a veteran with starting experience, a vital factor considering they have started at least three quarterbacks the past three seasons. Green has plenty of potential and could land on the Browns' practice squad, but would have to clear waivers first.

Tough night for Patriots

Tommy DeVito started for New England (1-1-1) and was in for two drives and was 2 of 4 for 55 yards. He led the Patriots to their only touchdown on their opening possession, connecting with Kyle Williams for a 45-yard score in the first quarter to tie it at 7.

“Kyle is just so good running that (pattern), he makes it easy for me," DeVito said.

Behren Morton played the rest of the game and led the Patriots on two scoring drives that ended with field goals by Andy Borregales. Morton completed 18 of 28 passes for 123 yards with two interceptions.

Coach Mike Vrabel was not pleased with his defense, who forced the Browns to punt only twice in 10 drives and had only one three-and-out.

“Not good enough We couldn't match the speed of the quarterback in the zone read and some of those things,” he said. "We’ve got a lot of work to do, like everyone else. It’s a journey and the next step in the journey is cutdown day. But we also need a couple of days away from each other.”

Nice showing by Gabriel

Gabriel started six games as a rookie last season with seven touchdowns and two interceptions He did not factor in the starting quarterback competition where Deshaun Watson beat out Shedeur Sanders.

Gabriel saw spot action in the fourth quarter in the first two preseason games, but looked more comfortable on Thursday night. He connected with Luke Floriea for 6- and 14-yard touchdown receptions in the first quarter, and Ahmani Marshall had a 7-yard score on a screen pass late in the second quarter to extend Cleveland's lead to 27-10.

“At some point you want to see your hard work coming to fruition,” Gabriel said. “Of course it wasn’t exactly what I wanted in the first two preseason games and that’s probably frustrating on my end. But then being able to go out today and make the most of it, that's what it is about.”

Gabriel also had a nice 52-yard completion to Ben Patterson up the left sideline to the Patriots 21 on the first play of the third drive, which resulted in the first of Andre Szmyt's three field goals. There was also a 29-yard throw to Kole Wilson midway through the second quarter to get the Browns back in the red zone.

Green provides excitement

Green had a 4.36 second, 40-yard dash at the combine, the fastest run by a QB since at least 2003. The sixth-round pick showed off that speed on second-and-9 from the Browns 3 when he avoided being tackled in the back of the end zone and scrambled around left end for a 30-yard gain.

That was the second play of a 15-yard, 98-drive that took 9:26. It was capped by Davon Booth's 9-yard TD run.

On the drive, Green had 5 carries for 46 yards and completed all four of his passes for 27 yards.

“We had a quick-game concept. I was about to throw it and saw the nickel (cornerback) bounce back, so I didn't feel comfortable with it, especially being backed up,” Green said. “After that, it was just trusting my legs and at that point trusting my instincts. I didn't really see much — I saw green grass and went.”

Injuries

Browns: LB Edefuan Ulofoshio (bicep) and DT Elijah Chatman (quadriceps) did not return after being injured in the first half.

Up next

Patriots: Open the season at Seattle on Sept. 9 in a Super Bowl 60 rematch.

Browns: Have a Week 1 matchup at Jacksonville on Sept. 13.

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