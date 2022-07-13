Acadian Youth Sports 11-12 Softball Team to Play for State Championship Wednesday July 13

The Acadian Youth Sports 11-12 Softball Team are 2 games away from becoming State Champions after defeating Massabesic 6-4 on Tuesday night, July 12th, in the State Tournament being held in Westbrook.

The Acadians had to survive a a hour and half rain delay to advance to the finals. The game was tied 3-3 at the end of the 5th inning.

The AYS Team will play Bonny Eagle at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13th for the State Championship. They lost to Bonny Eagle on Sunday.

What is particularly remarkable is that as the District 1 Champion the Acadians have essentially been on the road since July 9th while the other teams have been closer to home and been able to sleep at home.

Members of the team include

Cate Brown

Kemy Cistone

Addison Dowsland

Grace Hodgdon

Maya Laplant

Genevieve LaPointe

Hannah Lawson

Rylee Reece

Alahna Terry

Ella Watson

The team is managed by Jeff Watson and coached by Mindy Terry.

Get our free mobile app