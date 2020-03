The Boston Bruins have won 4 games in a row, and they have 14 games to play.

After sweeping through this most recent three game road trip, are the B's in a spot where they can start to set up the roster for the playoffs, and what does Adam Denhard of SB Nation's Stanley Cup of Chowdah think of the way the B's ended the trip and what does that mean in their quest for the Stanley Cup?