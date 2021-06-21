All-Star Voting, Losing A Series To KC, And More

In our Red Sox Monday conversation on The Morning Line we talked to Gabrielle Starr of Fansided and Girl at the Game.

Despite dropping 2 of 3 at KC there are a lot of things to discuss including some much due recognition according to Gabrielle Starr.

We went through the American League All-Star Voting with 4 days left for fans to cast their ballots.

MLB All-Star Voting -

Rafael Devers leads the All-star voting for AL 3rd Basemen

Xander Bogaerts leads the All-star voting for AL shortstops

JD Martinez 3rd in AL DH Voting

Alex Vedugo 7th in AL Outfield voting

Voting goes through June 24th, results announced June 27th

Listen back to that and more with Gabrielle from The Morning Line.