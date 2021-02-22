Are The Bruins Back On Track?

The Boston Bruins took a 2 game losing streak in to Lake Tahoe and the outdoor game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Bruins were down 2-1 in the first period and then scored 5 unanswered goals, including three goals in the span of 99 seconds in the second period, to take control of the game and put the Flyers away in a 7-3 Boston win.

That matches the most goals scored in an NHL Outdoor game. So does that mean the B's are back? We talked about that with Dan Ryan of SB Nation's Stanley Cup of Chowdah. And we tried to figure out why Boston seems to have the number of the Flyers right now.

Getty Images