Are The Bruins Buyers Or Sellers At The Deadline?

Ian Glendon of Full Press Coverage and the Big Bad Bruins Podcast joined The Morning Line to talk about where the Bruins stand ahead of the April 12th NHL trade deadline.

Could it all hinge on the goalies? Should the franchise move on from one or more of their four goalies?

Everyone knows the Bruins need second line scoring help, but do they have any way to get it?

And should they make a move if the injury situation isn't cleaned up or a direct path to health isn't clear?

We talk about all of that and more with Ian.