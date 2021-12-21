Are The Celtics Gatekeepers?

The Boston Celtics lost to Philadelphia at the TD Garden Monday December 20th, 2021. It was the 31st game of the season for both teams, and they both entered the game with a .500 record.

So with a C's loss which side of the gate do they live on? What about the Sixers? Can they make it through that gate and get to the top of the East?

We talk Celtics with Josue Pavon who covers the Green for CLNS media and for Heavy.com.

We also talked a little Christmas traditions, music, and food with Josue as we head in to the holiday.

Catch up with our conversation again here.