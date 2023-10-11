TICKET TV: Bangor Rams Visit John Bapst Crusaders in Boys’ Varsity Soccer
The Bangor Rams visit the John Bapst Crusaders in boys' varsity soccer on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.
The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.
Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*
MON 10/9/2023 1:00PM SOCCER - B MDI @ HERMON
MON 10/9/2023 3:00PM SOCCER - G MDI @ HERMON
TUES 10/10/2023 6:00PM SOCCER - B CAMDEN HILLS @ HAMPDEN
WED 10/11/2023 3:30PM SOCCER - G BANGOR @ JOHN BAPST
WED 10/11/2023 5:30PM SOCCER - B BANGOR @ JOHN BAPST
THURS 10/12/2023 5:00P SOCCER - G ELLSWORTH @ BREWER
THURS 10/12/2023 7:00P SOCCER - B ELLSWORTH @ BREWER
THURS 10/12/2023 7:30P FOOTBALL MCI @ JOHN BAPST
FRI 10/13/2023 7:00PM FOOTBALL NOKOMIS @ BREWER
FRI 10/13/2023 7:00PM FOOTBALL HERMON @ HAMPDEN
*Subject to change
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
