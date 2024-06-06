TICKET TV: Oxford Hills Vikings Visit Bangor Rams in Varsity Baseball
The Oxford Hills Vikings visit the Bangor Rams in varsity baseball on Thursday, June 6, 2024.
The game will begin below at 2 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
WED 2 PM 06/05/24 BASEBALL BREWER AT HAMPDEN
WED 4:30 PM 06/05/24 SOFTBALL LAWRENCE AT OLD TOWN
THURS 2 PM 06/06/24 BASEBALL OXFORD HILLS AT BANGOR
SAT TBD 06/08/24 SEMIFINALS
*subject to change
