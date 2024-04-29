TICKET TV: Brewer Witches Visit Bangor Rams in Varsity Baseball
The Brewer Witches visit the Bangor Rams in varsity baseball on Monday, April 29, 2024.
The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
Monday, April 29: Brewer visits Bangor baseball
*subject to change
