TICKET TV: Bangor Rams Visit Brewer Witches in Girls’ Varsity Basketball

The Bangor Rams visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity basketball on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.

The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

MONDAY, 2/3/2025, 7:00PM, BBALL - B, ORONO @ FOXCROFT

TUESDAY, 2/4/2025, 6:30PM, BBALL - G, BANGOR @ HAMPDEN

TUESDAY, 2/4/2025, 6:30PM, BBALL - B, NOKOMIS @ BREWER

WEDNESDAY, 2/5/2025, 7:00PM, BBALL - B, ORONO @ OLD TOWN

FRIDAY, 2/7/2025, 6:30PM, BBALL - B, OCEANSIDE @ HAMPDEN

FRIDAY, 2/7/2025, 6:30PM. BBALL - G, BANGOR @ BREWER

*subject to changes

Get our free mobile app

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season! Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening