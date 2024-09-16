The Bangor Rams visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity soccer on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.

The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

Sept 16, 7 p.m. Girls' Soccer – Bangor at Brewer

Sept 19, 4 p.m. Girls' Soccer - John Bapst at Bangor

Sept 19, 6 p.m. Boys' Soccer - John Bapst at Bangor

Sept 20, 7 p.m. Football – Lewiston at Bangor

Sept 21, 3 p.m. Girls' Soccer – Caribou at Hermon

Sept 21, 5 p.m. Boys' Soccer – Caribou at Hermon

*subject to change