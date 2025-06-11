Bangor Girls Win Class A Track & Field Meet Boy’s Title Still To Be Determined
The Bangor Girls Track & Field Team won the Class A Track & Field Meet held at Lewiston High School on Tuesday, June 10th. The Boy's Title is still to be determined as the High Jump needs to be completed, and the Top-3 Teams are all within 10 points of each other.
Here are the Girls Team Results
- 1. Bangor 84.75
- 2. Scarborough 67
- 3. Portland 56
- 4. Cheverus 53.75
- 5. Falmouth 50
- 6. Brunswick 49
- 7. Hampden Academy 47
- 8. Mt. Blue 42
- 9. Massabesic 39
- 10. Windham 37.75
- 11. Brewer 35.25
- 12 Mt. Ararat 27
- 13. South Portland 17
- 14. Marshwood 15.50
- T15. Thornton Academy and Lewiston 14
- 17. Skowhegan 13
- 18 Edward Little 9
- 19. Sanford 7
- T20. Kennebunk and Gorham 6
- T 22. Bonny Eagle and Noble 5
- T24. Camden Hills and Deering
To see the individual Girls event results click HERE
A special shoutout to
- Emerson Flaker of Scarborough who finished 1st in the 200 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash
- Tayla Pelletier of Windham who set a facility record in the Triple Jump
- Samantha Moore of Portland High School who set a facility record in the 800 Meter Run.
- Falmouth High School's 4x800 Meter Relay Team that set a facility record
Here are the Boy's Team Rankings with the High Jump still to be complted.
- 1. South Portland 79
- 2. Marshwood 78
- 3. Lewiston 72
- T4. Windham and Portland 49
- 6. Scarborough 48
- 7. Bonny Eagle 34
- 8. Hampden Academy 33
- 9. Gorham 32
- T 10 Falmoutha nd Deering 28
- 12. Bangor 25
- 13. Kennebunk 22
- 14. Thornton Academy
- 17. Messalonskee 13
- 18. Noble 10
- T19. Cheverus and Skowhegan 9
- 21. Sanford 7
- 22. Camden Hills 6
- 23. Edward Little 5
- T24. Massabesic and Westbrook 3
- 26 Mt. Blue 1
To see all the individual Boy's event results, click HERE
A special shoutout to
- Andre Clark of Marshwood who finished 1st in the 100 Meter Dash and 200 Meter Dash
- Ellis Wood of Deering, Atticus Merriam of Scarborough, Ethan Keller of Scarborough and Evan Small of South Portland who all set facility records in the 3200 Meter Run
- The Marshwood 4x100 Meter Relay Team who set a State Class A Record in the 4x100 Meter Relay.
- The Lewiston 4x100 Meter Relay Team who set a facility record.
- The Gorham 4x400 Meter Relay Team who set a facility record.
- The Portland 4x800 Meter Relay Team who set a facility record.
- Carter Engelman of Windham and Wyatt Martin who set facility records in the Pole Vault.
- Arnaud Sioho of South Portland who finished 1st in the Long Jump and Triple Jump
- Ryker Paradis of Lewiston who set a facility record in the Shot Put and finished 1st in the Shot Put and Discus Throw.
- Andrew Henaghen of Hampden Academy who set a facility record in the Javelin Throw
