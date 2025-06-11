Bangor Girls Win Class A Track & Field Meet Boy’s Title Still To Be Determined

Bangor Girls Win Class A Track &#038; Field Meet Boy&#8217;s Title Still To Be Determined

June 10, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor Girls Track & Field Team won the Class A Track & Field Meet held at Lewiston High School on Tuesday, June 10th. The Boy's Title is still to be determined as the High Jump needs to be completed, and the Top-3 Teams are all within 10 points of each other.

Here are the Girls Team Results

  • 1. Bangor 84.75
  • 2. Scarborough 67
  • 3. Portland 56
  • 4. Cheverus 53.75
  • 5. Falmouth 50
  • 6. Brunswick 49
  • 7. Hampden Academy 47
  • 8. Mt. Blue 42
  • 9. Massabesic 39
  • 10. Windham 37.75
  • 11. Brewer 35.25
  • 12 Mt. Ararat 27
  • 13. South Portland 17
  • 14. Marshwood 15.50
  • T15. Thornton Academy and Lewiston 14
  • 17. Skowhegan 13
  • 18 Edward Little 9
  • 19. Sanford 7
  • T20. Kennebunk and Gorham 6
  • T 22. Bonny Eagle and Noble 5
  • T24. Camden Hills and Deering

To see the individual Girls event results click HERE

A special shoutout to

  • Emerson Flaker of Scarborough who finished 1st in the 200 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash
  • Tayla Pelletier of Windham who set a facility record in the Triple Jump
  • Samantha Moore of Portland High School who set a facility record in the 800 Meter Run.
  • Falmouth High School's 4x800 Meter Relay Team that set a facility record

Here are the Boy's Team Rankings with the High Jump still to be complted.

  • 1. South Portland 79
  • 2. Marshwood 78
  • 3. Lewiston 72
  • T4. Windham and Portland 49
  • 6. Scarborough 48
  • 7. Bonny Eagle 34
  • 8. Hampden Academy 33
  • 9. Gorham 32
  • T 10 Falmoutha nd Deering 28
  • 12. Bangor 25
  • 13. Kennebunk 22
  • 14. Thornton Academy
  • 17. Messalonskee 13
  • 18. Noble 10
  • T19. Cheverus and Skowhegan 9
  • 21. Sanford 7
  • 22. Camden Hills 6
  • 23. Edward Little 5
  • T24. Massabesic and Westbrook 3
  • 26 Mt. Blue 1

To see all the individual Boy's event results, click HERE

A special shoutout to

  • Andre Clark of Marshwood who finished 1st in the 100 Meter Dash and 200 Meter Dash
  • Ellis Wood of Deering, Atticus Merriam of Scarborough, Ethan Keller of Scarborough and Evan Small of South Portland who all set facility records in the 3200 Meter Run
  • The Marshwood 4x100 Meter Relay Team who set a State Class A Record in the 4x100 Meter Relay.
  • The Lewiston 4x100 Meter Relay Team who set a facility record.
  • The Gorham 4x400 Meter Relay Team who set a facility record.
  • The Portland 4x800 Meter Relay Team who set a facility record.
  • Carter Engelman of Windham and Wyatt Martin who set facility records in the Pole Vault.
  • Arnaud Sioho of South Portland who finished 1st in the Long Jump and Triple Jump
  • Ryker Paradis of Lewiston who set a facility record in the Shot Put and finished 1st in the Shot Put and Discus Throw.
  • Andrew Henaghen of Hampden Academy who set a facility record in the Javelin Throw
