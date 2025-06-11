Bangor Girls Win Class A Track & Field Meet Boy’s Title Still To Be Determined

The Bangor Girls Track & Field Team won the Class A Track & Field Meet held at Lewiston High School on Tuesday, June 10th. The Boy's Title is still to be determined as the High Jump needs to be completed, and the Top-3 Teams are all within 10 points of each other.

Here are the Girls Team Results

1. Bangor 84.75

2. Scarborough 67

3. Portland 56

4. Cheverus 53.75

5. Falmouth 50

6. Brunswick 49

7. Hampden Academy 47

8. Mt. Blue 42

9. Massabesic 39

10. Windham 37.75

11. Brewer 35.25

12 Mt. Ararat 27

13. South Portland 17

14. Marshwood 15.50

T15. Thornton Academy and Lewiston 14

17. Skowhegan 13

18 Edward Little 9

19. Sanford 7

T20. Kennebunk and Gorham 6

T 22. Bonny Eagle and Noble 5

T24. Camden Hills and Deering

To see the individual Girls event results click HERE

A special shoutout to

Emerson Flaker of Scarborough who finished 1st in the 200 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash

Tayla Pelletier of Windham who set a facility record in the Triple Jump

Samantha Moore of Portland High School who set a facility record in the 800 Meter Run.

Falmouth High School's 4x800 Meter Relay Team that set a facility record

Here are the Boy's Team Rankings with the High Jump still to be complted.

1. South Portland 79

2. Marshwood 78

3. Lewiston 72

T4. Windham and Portland 49

6. Scarborough 48

7. Bonny Eagle 34

8. Hampden Academy 33

9. Gorham 32

T 10 Falmoutha nd Deering 28

12. Bangor 25

13. Kennebunk 22

14. Thornton Academy

17. Messalonskee 13

18. Noble 10

T19. Cheverus and Skowhegan 9

21. Sanford 7

22. Camden Hills 6

23. Edward Little 5

T24. Massabesic and Westbrook 3

26 Mt. Blue 1

To see all the individual Boy's event results, click HERE

A special shoutout to

Andre Clark of Marshwood who finished 1st in the 100 Meter Dash and 200 Meter Dash

Ellis Wood of Deering, Atticus Merriam of Scarborough, Ethan Keller of Scarborough and Evan Small of South Portland who all set facility records in the 3200 Meter Run

The Marshwood 4x100 Meter Relay Team who set a State Class A Record in the 4x100 Meter Relay.

The Lewiston 4x100 Meter Relay Team who set a facility record.

The Gorham 4x400 Meter Relay Team who set a facility record.

The Portland 4x800 Meter Relay Team who set a facility record.

Carter Engelman of Windham and Wyatt Martin who set facility records in the Pole Vault.

Arnaud Sioho of South Portland who finished 1st in the Long Jump and Triple Jump

Ryker Paradis of Lewiston who set a facility record in the Shot Put and finished 1st in the Shot Put and Discus Throw.

Andrew Henaghen of Hampden Academy who set a facility record in the Javelin Throw

Get our free mobile app