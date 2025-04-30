TICKET TV: Bangor Rams Visit Hampden Academy Broncos in Varsity Baseball

The Bangor Rams visit the Hampden Academy Broncos in varsity baseball on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

The game will begin below at 4:15 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

TUESDAY 04/29/25 4:30 PM BBALL – ELLSWORTH AT BREWER

WEDNESDAY 04/30/25 4:15 PM BBALL – BANGOR AT HAMPDEN

*subject to change

