Bangor High’s New Cameron Stadium Eyes Big Attendance for First Football Game
After months and months and millions of dollars, the new renovations to Bangor's Cameron Stadium are finally complete. And tonight, under the Friday night lights, the Bangor Rams will battle the Deering Rams, in the first game on the new turf.
To add to the excitement, Gordon Contracting, the folks in charge of the multi-million dollar project, announced on their Facebook Page today that they've got the price of admission covered for tonight's inaugural game.
We just had to get a glimpse of the new stadium, before the fans come flocking in. When we popped by this morning, the last-minute preparations were being made. The walkways were being power-washed.
Tables were being brought out for VIP's to sit at.
There's more than just the regular "Friday Night Football" energy in the air.
Check out some of these gorgeous new improvements:
There's the new track...
Having attended many a track meet at the old stadium, it's exciting to see the new 8-lane track, so meticulously painted up.
The new turf...
How cool will it be for these athletes to be the first to take to the new field and play tonight?
The new gates...
This is a fancy new way to keep folks off the track and field during games and meets.
Even the ticket booth got a facelift...
Just in time for tonight's game against Deering.
The work that's been done is surely impressive.
And with free admission to tonight's game, there's no excuse! We hope to see all Bangor come out and cheer on the home team and give a hand to those who did such great work on this project.