Bangor High’s New Cameron Stadium Eyes Big Attendance for First Football Game

After months and months and millions of dollars, the new renovations to Bangor's Cameron Stadium are finally complete. And tonight, under the Friday night lights, the Bangor Rams will battle the Deering Rams, in the first game on the new turf.

To add to the excitement, Gordon Contracting, the folks in charge of the multi-million dollar project, announced on their Facebook Page today that they've got the price of admission covered for tonight's inaugural game.

Get our free mobile app

New Cameron Stadium-Cori Skal

We just had to get a glimpse of the new stadium, before the fans come flocking in. When we popped by this morning, the last-minute preparations were being made. The walkways were being power-washed.

New Cameron Stadium-Cori Skal

Tables were being brought out for VIP's to sit at.

New Cameron Stadium-Cori Skal

There's more than just the regular "Friday Night Football" energy in the air.

Check out some of these gorgeous new improvements:

There's the new track...

New Cameron Stadium-Cori Skal

Having attended many a track meet at the old stadium, it's exciting to see the new 8-lane track, so meticulously painted up.

New Cameron Stadium-Cori Skall

The new turf...

New Cameron Stadium-Cori Skall

How cool will it be for these athletes to be the first to take to the new field and play tonight?

New Cameron Stadium-Cori Skall

The new gates...

New Cameron Stadium-Cori Skall

This is a fancy new way to keep folks off the track and field during games and meets.

New Cameron Stadium-Cori Skall

Even the ticket booth got a facelift...

New Cameron Stadium-Cori Skall

Just in time for tonight's game against Deering.

New Cameron Stadium-Cori Skall

The work that's been done is surely impressive.

New Cameron Stadium-Cori Skall

And with free admission to tonight's game, there's no excuse! We hope to see all Bangor come out and cheer on the home team and give a hand to those who did such great work on this project.

New Cameron Stadium-Cori Skal

25 Bangor Then and Now Photos From Google Street View Take a look at how Downtown Bangor, the Waterfront, State Street, Stillwater and more areas of Bangor looked years ago compared to today using Google Street View archives.

25 Essential Things To Do and See In Bangor Maine Must see and must do list of all the places locals and tourists alike should visit in the Queen City.