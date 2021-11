The Scarborough Red Storm visit the Bangor Rams in varsity football on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

The quarterfinal playoff game will begin below at 7 PM from Cameron Stadium in Bangor.

Thank you for watching. A replay of the game will be posted once processed.

If you'd like to nominate a student-athlete for our next High School Athlete of the Week, please do so here.

To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.

Get our free mobile app