Wayne’s Wiffle Ball Tourney #14 Coming Up Soon in Bangor

It is the largest Wiffle ball tournament in the state and the way it got started is just so Maine.

Founder Wayne Harvey

One of our daughters had a medical procedure which was non life threatening , but led to on going issues. And when she was in the hospital, we saw other families with children who were dealing with more dire situations and circumstances. The first thought that came to mind was ‘How do we help?’

Get our free mobile app

Wayne was a news anchor at WABI-TV5 then and that is when the first tourney was held in 2009.

Tropical Storm Danny hit and it was raining sideways that day, but we still raised $2 grand for Make A Wish Maine

The event is always the 3rd Saturday of August, and last year just over $18,000 was raised.

And the proceeds have always benefitted the kids of the Make A Wish Foundation of Maine

The Wayne in Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish is of course 30-year Bangor Radio TV personality Wayne Harvey.

Hey I know him

Courtesy Wayne Harvey Courtesy Wayne Harvey loading...

He’s on the left, holding the clipboard which has papers under the clip that are probably important to the tournament, hence both hands.

Speaking of hands, 3 fingers on each hand guys.

Courtesy Wayne Harvey Courtesy Wayne Harvey loading...

Here’s the team that has twice in the past threepeated. 2013/14.and 15, then 2017/18/and 19. And they won in 2021. So is that the start of another three-peat?

We’ll see.

There are kids teams too.

Courtesy Wayne Harvey Courtesy Wayne Harvey loading...

Teams can still enter. The tournament always needs sponsors and spectators can attend the day of the tourney and there are plenty of ways to help Make A Wish of Maine that day with concession sales and merchandise sales.

Thirteen years later the tournament has raised a total of $144,700, and all profits help Make A Wish Maine do the amazing things they do.

Year 14 is Saturday the 20th. at Union Street Athletic Complex in Bangor.

To enter a team, it’s only $120. Teams have up to seven players. A pitcher and 3 fielders. Do that math on how inexpensive it is to participate. Here’s the place to start.

And think of how much your participation means to those who are granted the wishes right here in Maine.