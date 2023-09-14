The John Bapst Crusaders visit the Bangor Rams in boys' varsity soccer on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.

Get our free mobile app

Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6 pm, Boys Soccer: Brewer @ Bangor

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 6 pm, Girls Soccer: Hampden @ Hermon

Thursday, Sept. 14, 6:30 pm, Girls Soccer: John Bapst @ Bangor

Thursday, Sept. 14, 8 pm, Boys Soccer: John Bapst @ Bangor

Friday, Sept. 15, 7 pm Football: Medomak Valley @ Brewer

*Subject to change

To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.