TICKET TV: John Bapst Crusaders Visit Ellsworth Eagles in Girls’ Varsity Soccer
The John Bapst Crusaders visit the Ellsworth Eagles in girls' varsity soccer on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.
Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*
Thursday, Sept. 7, 6 pm, Boys Soccer: Messalonskee @ Brewer
Friday, Sept. 8, 7 pm Football: Oceanside @ Hermon
Saturday, Sept. 9, 1 pm Boys Soccer: Old Town @ Hermon
*Subject to change
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
