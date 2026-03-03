Payton Pritchard scored 25 points, rookie Hugo González had career highs of 18 points and 16 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics beat Milwaukee 108-81 on Monday night to spoil Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s return from a right calf strain.

Derrick White also scored 18 points for the Celtics, who have won three straight and seven of eight. White and Pritchard each had nine assists.

Antetokounmpo had 19 points and 11 rebounds in 25 minutes in his first action since getting injured on Jan. 23. The Bucks went 8-7 during his absence.

Overall this season, the Bucks are 15-16 with Antetokounmpo and 11-18 without him.

Boston was missing five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown due to an illness. The Celtics also rested Neemias Queta, who scored a career-high 27 points in a 114-98 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.

González started for just the third time. The 28th overall pick in the 2025 draft came in averaging 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Nikola Vucevic had 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds in his first start since the Celtics acquired the two-time All-Star from Chicago at the trade deadline.

Boston went on a 24-5 run that started late in the first quarter and carried over to the second as the Celtics turned a 15-14 deficit into a 38-20 lead. Boston stayed in control the rest of the way.

The Celtics led by 22 before carrying a 57-43 edge into halftime. Milwaukee cut the margin to nine early in the second half, but Boston responded with 15 straight points.

Milwaukee has lost its last three games, all by at least 23 points.

Up next

Celtics: Host Charlotte on Wednesday.

Bucks: Host Atlanta on Wednesday.