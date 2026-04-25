Adley Rutschman hit two of Baltimore's six homers and drove in six runs as the Orioles routed the slumping Boston Red Sox 10-3 on Friday night.

Baltimore hit five of its homers off Boston starter Brayan Bello.

Coby Mayo homered for a career-best third straight game. Gunnar Henderson and Dylan Beavers also went deep during a three-homer, four-run first inning for the Orioles.

Samuel Basallo added a third-inning solo shot as part of 13 Baltimore hits in 3 1/3 innings against Bello (1-3), who had never allowed more than three homers or 10 hits in 104 previous MLB outings.

Basallo and Taylor Ward each had four of the Orioles' 20 total hits to back Brandon Young (2-0), who worked 5 2/3 innings after being recalled Thursday from Triple-A Norfolk to replace injured right-hander Dean Kremer.

Bello’s eight earned runs allowed lifted his ERA to 9.00 (22 earned runs in 22 innings pitched) in Boston's fourth straight loss and the team's sixth loss in seven games.

Wilyer Abreu homered for the Red Sox, Marcelo Mayer doubled in a run and Cedanne Rafaela added an RBI groundout.

Rutschman has homered in consecutive games since returning from a minimum-length stint on the 10-day injured list with left ankle inflammation.

After Henderson's leadoff shot, Rutschman sent a 2-2 sinker high in the strike zone into the seats right-center to make it 3-0.

His run-producing fielder’s choice in the second stretched it to 5-1. In the fourth, he hooked Bello’s 2-1 cutter inside the right-field foul pole to extend the lead to 8-1 He finished his day with an RBI single in the seventh inning.

Up next

Boston's Garrett Crochet (2-3, 7.88 ERA) and Baltimore's Trevor Rogers (2-2, 4.08) take the mound Saturday in a game that will start at 12:05 p.m. EDT because of the forecast for rain later in the day.