Boston Faces Detroit, Looks for 4th Straight Home Win

Boston hosts Detroit trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Boston finished 33-16-7 overall with an 18-7-3 record at home a season ago. The Bruins averaged 33.3 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.9 goals per game.

Detroit went 19-27-10 overall and 7-16-5 on the road a season ago. The Red Wings averaged 3.3 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season at 7 PM.

INJURIES: Bruins: Craig Smith: day-to-day (undisclosed), Anton Blidh: day-to-day (upper body).

Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: day-to-day (personal), Tyler Bertuzzi: day-to-day (personal).

Detroit Red Wings (4-4-2, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (4-3-0, sixth in the Atlantic)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.