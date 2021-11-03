Boston Faces Detroit, Looks for 4th Straight Home Win

Getty Images

Boston hosts Detroit trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Boston finished 33-16-7 overall with an 18-7-3 record at home a season ago. The Bruins averaged 33.3 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.9 goals per game.

Detroit went 19-27-10 overall and 7-16-5 on the road a season ago. The Red Wings averaged 3.3 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season at 7 PM.

INJURIES: Bruins: Craig Smith: day-to-day (undisclosed), Anton Blidh: day-to-day (upper body).

Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: day-to-day (personal), Tyler Bertuzzi: day-to-day (personal).

Detroit Red Wings (4-4-2, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (4-3-0, sixth in the Atlantic)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

20 Celebrities Who Love the New England Patriots As Much As You

Patriots Nation is strong with or without Tom Brady and these celebrities count themselves among the those who love New England's football team.
Categories: Boston Bruins, Boston Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top