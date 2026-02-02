Sure we have well over a foot of snow on the ground here in Maine, but if you are looking for a sign of Spring, here it is... The Red Sox equipment truck has been loaded and is heading down to Fort Myers, Florida!

The pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on Tuesday, February 10th, with the first full-squad workout on Sunday, February 15th. The Red Sox begin their Spring Training games on Friday, February 20th with the annual game against Northeastern University.

The first Red Sox game on WDEA AM 1370 will be on Saturday, February 21st when the Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins. We plan on broadcasting all 32 Spring Training games on WDEA AM 1370.

The first Red Sox game on 92.9 The Ticket will be on Sunday, February 20th when the Red Sox host Toronto.

The truck will carry the following

20,400 baseballs

1,100 bats

200 batting gloves

200 batting helmets

320 batting practice tops

160 white game jerseys

300 pairs of pants

400 t-shirts

400 pairs of socks

20 cases of bubble gum

60 cases of sunflower seeds

