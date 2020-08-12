Boston takes on Carolina to kick off playoff series

Carolina Hurricanes (38-25-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Boston Bruins (44-14-12, first in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Boston and Carolina begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins take on the Carolina Hurricanes in game one of the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Boston went 1-0 against Carolina during the regular season.

The Bruins are 26-9-9 in Eastern Conference games. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

The Hurricanes are 20-17-2 in conference matchups. Carolina ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 95 points, scoring 48 goals and collecting 47 assists. Marchand has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 66 points, scoring 38 goals and adding 28 assists. Justin Williams has six goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bruins: Averaging 1.3 goals, 2.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.0 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Hurricanes: Averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 6.0 penalties and 13.0 penalty minutes while giving up 1.3 goals per game with a .955 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Hurricanes: Dougie Hamilton: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.