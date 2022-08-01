Bouchard Cleaning Riverhawks Win State Junior Legion Tournament
Congratulations to the Bouchard Cleaning Riverhawks Junior Legion Baseball Team who beat Messalonskee Junior Legion 12-9 to win the State Junior Legion title on Sunday, July 31st.
The Bouchard Cleaning Riverhawks team is comprised of Hampden Academy students. Team members were.
- Ben Allen
- Kade Bartlett
- Bodie Bishop
- Keaghan Burger
- Owen Busick
- Andrew Cote
- Michael Eaglin
- Mitchell Hawkes
- Aidan Hulsey
- Isaac Leamer
- Rogan Lord
- Joshua Lorenzo
- Gavin Monyok
- Nykson Moors
- Ashton O'Roak
- Kaysen Wildman
- Ethan Young
The team is coached by Max Thomas, assisted by Jackson Thayer, Sam Economy, and Greg Lord
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name
Stacker delved into the story behind every NFL football team name. Overall team records, also included, are reflective of NFL regular-season games. There are some football teams with well-known nicknames—the Jets, for instance, are often referred to as Gang Green—but we also divulge how some teams’ official names are sparingly used (the Jets’ neighbors, the Giants, are actually known as the New York Football Giants). Sometimes a team name can tell you a lot about local history: The Vikings of Minnesota draw upon the area’s strong ties to Scandinavia, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dripping in local legend related to Florida’s pirate past.
Let’s kick off the countdown with the folks who earned their nickname by buying boxes of used team jerseys.