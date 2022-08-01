Bouchard Cleaning Riverhawks Win State Junior Legion Tournament

Congratulations to the Bouchard Cleaning Riverhawks Junior Legion Baseball Team who beat Messalonskee Junior Legion 12-9 to win the State Junior Legion title on Sunday, July 31st.

Photo Tony Llerena Photo Tony Llerena loading...

The Bouchard Cleaning Riverhawks team is comprised of Hampden Academy students. Team members were.

Ben Allen

Kade Bartlett

Bodie Bishop

Keaghan Burger

Owen Busick

Andrew Cote

Michael Eaglin

Mitchell Hawkes

Aidan Hulsey

Isaac Leamer

Rogan Lord

Joshua Lorenzo

Gavin Monyok

Nykson Moors

Ashton O'Roak

Kaysen Wildman

Ethan Young

The team is coached by Max Thomas, assisted by Jackson Thayer, Sam Economy, and Greg Lord

