Bouchard Cleaning Riverhawks Win State Junior Legion Tournament

Bouchard Cleaning Riverhawks Win State Junior Legion Tournament

Photo Tony Llerena

Congratulations to the Bouchard Cleaning Riverhawks Junior Legion Baseball Team who beat Messalonskee Junior Legion 12-9 to win the State Junior Legion title on Sunday, July 31st.

Photo Tony Llerena
loading...

The Bouchard Cleaning Riverhawks team is comprised of Hampden Academy students. Team members were.

  • Ben Allen
  • Kade Bartlett
  • Bodie Bishop
  • Keaghan  Burger
  • Owen Busick
  • Andrew Cote
  • Michael Eaglin
  • Mitchell  Hawkes
  • Aidan  Hulsey
  • Isaac Leamer
  • Rogan Lord
  • Joshua Lorenzo
  • Gavin Monyok
  • Nykson Moors
  • Ashton O'Roak
  • Kaysen Wildman
  • Ethan  Young

The team is coached by Max Thomas, assisted by Jackson Thayer, Sam Economy, and Greg Lord

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name

Stacker delved into the story behind every NFL football team name. Overall team records, also included, are reflective of NFL regular-season games. There are some football teams with well-known nicknames—the Jets, for instance, are often referred to as Gang Green—but we also divulge how some teams’ official names are sparingly used (the Jets’ neighbors, the Giants, are actually known as the New York Football Giants). Sometimes a team name can tell you a lot about local history: The Vikings of Minnesota draw upon the area’s strong ties to Scandinavia, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dripping in local legend related to Florida’s pirate past.

Let’s kick off the countdown with the folks who earned their nickname by buying boxes of used team jerseys.
Categories: Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top