Jonesport, Maine – The Ticket’s 2022 Town of the Year
After finishing as runner-up in The Ticket's annual Town of the Year competition in 2020 and 2021, Jonesport, Maine, has made its way onto the wall of champions.
Jonesport defeated Bucksport, the '21 Town of the Year, in this year's final, claiming over 63% of the vote.
With one of the strongest followings in the competition year after year, Jonesport claimed at least 61% of the vote in every stage of this year's competition.
The Ticket would like to thank everyone who participated in this year's tournament! It was another extremely successful 5-week campaign which saw over 22,000 votes cast for the 32 towns and cities involved.
The Drive will head to Jonesport on Thursday (Aug. 4) for a TOTY celebration show from 4-6pm.
It will be The Drive's second trip to Jonesport in the last three weeks. You can re-watch our first trip, here - The Drive - Live from Jonesport, Maine, 7-21-22.