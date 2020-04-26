Breaking Down The Patriots 2020 Draft Picks

Here is how the Patriots spent their draft picks over the weekend:

Round 2, pick #37 - S, Kyle Duggar (Lenoir-Rhyne)

Round 2, pick #60 - EDGE, Josh Uche (Michigan)

Round 3, pick #87 - EDGE, Anfernee Jennings (Alabama)

Round 3, pick #91 - TE, Devin Asiasi (UCLA)

Round 3, pick #101 - TE, Dalton Keene (Virginia Tech)

Round 5, pick #159 - K, Justin Rohrwasser (Marshall)

Round 5, pick #182 - G, Michael Onwenu (Michigan)

Round 6, pick #195 - OT, Justin Herron (Wake Forest)

Round 6, pick #204 - LB, Cassh Maluia (Wyoming)

Round 7, pick #230 - C, Dustin Woodard (Memphis)

Bill Belichick shocked Pats fans and experts alike when he selected Kyle Duggar with the team's first pick in the second round. (Raise your hand if you've ever heard of Duggar's school Lenoir-Rhyne). But, CBS Sports graded the pick as an A and ESPN's Mel Kiper had Duggar as a top-3 safety in this year's draft class.

CBS Sports also gave Belichick an A with his selection of Michigan outside linebacker Josh Uche at pick #60.

Belichick earned a B+ when he took fellow Wolverine, guard Michael Onwenu, late in the 5th round.

The Pats traded up to nab tight end Devin Asiasi (UCLA) in the third round, 91st overall, and followed up the pick by taking another tight end 10 slots later in the form of Dalton Keene (Virginia Tech). Asiasi is the higher rated of the two, though some experts say Keene has George Kittle-like potential.

Maybe the most noise came from the Pats' pick at 159, kicker Justin Rohrwasser out of Marshall. CBS Sports graded the pick as a solid F, and it was Rohrwasser who was left to do some explaining at his introductory zoom chat, after it was discovered he has a "The Three Percenters" tattoo on his left forearm. The Three Percenters are a far-right militia group.

"I got the tattoo when I was a teenager and I have a lot of family in the military. I thought it stood for a military-support symbol at the time," Rohrwasser told reporters. "Obviously, it's evolved into something that I do not want to represent." Rohrwasser said he intends to cover the tattoo.

The Patriots added 12 undrafted free agents Saturday night, including QB J'Mar Smith from Louisiana Tech.

Belichick said the QB-less draft by the Pats was not intentional, it was just the way things worked out. The Pats passed on Jordan Love at #23 before ultimately trading their first round draft pick to the Chargers for a 2nd and 3rd rounder, which netted Duggar and eventually Devin Asiasi after a second trade.